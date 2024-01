Strome scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Strome has scored in back-to-back games following a 15-game stretch in which he had just four assists. The 30-year-old briefly dipped down to the bottom six, but he's back on the second line with Trevor Zegras (ankle) for 6-8 weeks. Strome has five tallies, 22 points, 72 shots on net, 57 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances this season.