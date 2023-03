Strome collected a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 victory over Columbus.

Strome has 12 goals and 34 points in 69 games in 2022-23. He's well behind his scoring pace from 2021-22 when he finished with 21 markers and 54 points in 74 outings. Strome has been doing alright lately though, providing a goal and four points over his last six contests.