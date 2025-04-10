Strome managed an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Strome helped out on a Frank Vatrano tally late in the third period to spark the Ducks' comeback. The goal drought is now at 18 games for Strome, and he's added just five assists, 23 shots on net and 30 PIM in that span. For the season, the veteran center is at 41 points through 78 games, matching his total from each of the last two campaigns. He's tacked on 131 shots on net, 48 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-3 rating.