Strome scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

This was Strome's second goal through three games in January. He had all of three tallies and three assists in December, so it's safe to say he's off to a more consistent start this month. The 29-year-old center has 10 goals, 20 points, 65 shots, 27 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 40 outings overall.