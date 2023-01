Strome posted an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Bruins.

Strome has two goals and an assist through the first four games of January. He set up a Trevor Zegras tally in the first period of Sunday's blowout loss. Strome is up to 21 points and 67 shots through 41 contests, and he's added 29 PIM and a minus-16 rating while logging consistent top-six minutes.