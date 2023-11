Strome posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Strome ended his five-game point drought with the helper. While he remains on the second line, he hasn't kept pace with the success of linemates Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish over November, with Strome accumulating only four assists over his last 10 outings. The forward is at two goals, 13 helpers, 37 shots on net, 16 PIM, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances this season.