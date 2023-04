Strome logged an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Strome's offense came to life late in the season with a goal and four assists over the last four games. The 29-year-old still had a disappointing campaign with 15 tallies, 41 points, 130 shots on net, 79 PIM and a minus-30 rating through 82 contests. It was his lowest point total in four years and the worst plus-minus of his career in the first season of his five-year contract with the Ducks.