Strome (upper body) joined the team at Tuesday's morning skate, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Cavanagh noted that this is the first time Strome has practiced since the start of the campaign. The veteran forward has yet to play in 2025-26 and is on injured reserve due to his upper-body injury. Head coach Joel Quenneville recently said that Strome isn't too far off from a return to the lineup, but the 32-year-old will likely need a few more practices to work his way back toward game shape. Strome should slot into a middle-six role once he's given the green light to return to the lineup. The 2011 first-round selection had 10 goals and 41 points across 82 games last season.