Strome logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Strome has a helper in each of the last two games, and four assists over his last six outings. The 29-year-old forward reached the 20-helper mark with a secondary assist on Brock McGinn's second-period tally. For the season, Strome is up to 31 points, 108 shots on net, 62 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 65 contests.