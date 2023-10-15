Strome notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Strome played a fair portion of 2022-23 at center, but he began this campaign at right wing on Mason McTavish's line. The Ducks' plethora of young forwards to mix in with veterans likely means forward roles will be fairly fluid throughout the campaign. Strome struggled to 41 points with 79 PIM and a minus-30 rating in 82 games with the Ducks last year. As long as he maintains a power-play role, he should have a chance to produce similar offense, though a poor plus-minus rating is likely to follow again this year.