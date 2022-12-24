Strome notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Strome reached the 10-assist mark when he helped out on a Jakob Silfverberg goal in the third period. This was Strome's fourth point in the last five games, but it was also his first power-play point since the season opener Oct. 12 versus the Kraken. The 29-year-old center's offense has understandably dropped as the Ducks have struggled to put pucks in the net. Strome has 18 points, 57 shots, a minus-14 rating and 27 PIM through 35 contests.