Strome notched two assists, two shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Strome appears to be back in form with three helpers over his last two games following a short two-game slump. The winger helped out on Frank Vatrano's opening tally and Radko Gudas' insurance marker Sunday. Strome has been the playmaker on the Ducks' highly effective second line, racking up two goals, 12 assists, 22 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 13 outings.