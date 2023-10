Strome notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Strome set up Mason McTavish's third-period tally, which was the extent of the Ducks' offense. The helper was Strome's fourth through five contests this season, though he'd been held off the scoresheet in the last two games. He's added eight shots on net, five blocked shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating while working on the second line.