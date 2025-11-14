Strome produced an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Making his season debut after recovering from an upper-body injury, Strome helped set up a Mikael Granlund tally early in the third period that proved to be Anaheim's last flicker of offense. Strome had delivered more than 40 points in six straight seasons coming into 2025-26, but the emergence of young players like Leo Carlsson have pushed the veteran center into a bottom-six role and off the top power-play unit, which will make it difficult for him to keep that streak going.