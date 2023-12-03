Strome notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Strome set up Adam Henrique's tally at 14:05 of the first period. The 30-year-old Strome has bounced back from a five-game point drought over the middle of November, picking up a goal and two assists, along with a minus-5 rating, across his last five contests. The forward has 17 points (four on the power play), 40 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 23 appearances this season. He remains in a top-six role, though he may need to pick up the pace on offense to avoid a drop in the lineup given the Ducks' inconsistent team play of late.