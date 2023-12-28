Strome recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Strome has two helpers over his last four games to shake off a six-game point drought. He helped out on Jamie Drysdale's first-period marker Wednesday. The 30-year-old Strome has been back on a line with Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish since the latter returned from an upper-body injury. Strome has 19 points, 61 shots on net, 46 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 33 appearances this season, playing mainly in a second-line role.