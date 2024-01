Strome scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Strome snapped a six-game slump with his game-tying goal in the third period. The 30-year-old forward has had some streakiness in his game after a strong first month of the campaign. He's produced six goals, 24 points, 79 shots on net, 61 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 46 outings, so his fantasy value is not particularly strong in standard formats.