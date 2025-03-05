Strome scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The Ducks' third line stole the headlines, but Strome was able to chip in an insurance tally at 13:22 of the second period. The center has three goals and three assists over his last five games, but his streak of having multiple shots ended at nine contests. The 31-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 36 points, 108 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 60 appearances. He's on pace for his best year as a Duck, though his career high of 59 points from 2019-20 with the Rangers is likely out of reach.