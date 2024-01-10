Strome scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Strome opened the scoring at 11:12 of the first period, the first of three goals for the Ducks in the opening frame. It was his first tally since Nov. 28 -- during his 15 appearances in between, he picked up four assists and 35 PIM. The 30-year-old forward is at four goals, 17 assists, 71 shots on net, 57 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 37 contests. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday, but with Trevor Zegras (lower body) exiting the contest, Strome may be the next man up to get into the top six.