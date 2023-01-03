Strome scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Strome denied Samuel Ersson his first career shutout by scoring with 40 seconds left in the third period. This was Strome's first goals in six games, and he added just one assist in that span. The 29-year-old center has struggled in his first year with the Ducks, posting nine goals, 19 points, 61 shots on net, 27 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 38 contests. He's on pace for his lowest point total since 2018-19, when he posted 35 points in 81 games between the Oilers and the Rangers.