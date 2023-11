Strome produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Strome helped out on a Leo Carlsson goal late in the third period, which clinched a hat trick for the rookie center. The helper was Strome's first point in three outings since he sat out a game with an illness. The 30-year-old forward is up to two goals, 12 points (two on the power play), 20 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through 12 contests.