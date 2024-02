Strome recorded two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

This was Strome's second multi-point effort in the last three games. The 30-year-old has three power-play points in that span. He's been strong on the top line in recent weeks, which has helped to get his offense back on track. Strome is still more of a supplementary scorer with 28 points (nine on the power play), 89 shots on net, 63 PIM, 40 hits and a minus-12 rating over 50 appearances this season.