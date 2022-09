Strome (lower body) isn't listed as an injured player on Anaheim's training camp roster.

Strome dealt with a lower-body injury towards the end of the Rangers' playoff run in 2021-22, but he was always expected to be ready for camp. The 29-year-old pivot, who racked up 21 goals and 54 points through 74 games with New York last season, should see top-six usage and skate on the Ducks' No. 1 power-play unit in 2022-23.