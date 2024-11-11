Strome notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Strome has been limited to two assists over the last six games, a span in which the Ducks have scored just 13 goals. The 31-year-old is at seven points, 29 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 14 contests overall. Strome's role remains in flux as head coach Greg Cronin continues to shuffle his lines in an attempt to create chemistry, but the veteran forward should see at least middle-six minutes and some power-play time on a regular basis.