Strome scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Strome finally got the Ducks on the board midway through the third period, sliding a loose puck past Collin Delia to make it a 2-1 game. It's been a down year overall for Strome, but he's been more productive recently, tallying two goals and two assists in his last three games. The 29-year-old center is up to 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) through 70 games this season.