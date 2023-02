Strome scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Strome spoiled Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid at 6:28 of the third period. That goal was far too late to change the course of the game, but it ended Strome's 17-game goal drought. The 29-year-old forward had six assists and a minus-11 rating in that span. For the season, he's at 11 tallies, 27 points, 95 shots on net, 56 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 58 contests.