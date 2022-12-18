Strome put up a goal and an assist on two shots, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over Edmonton on Saturday.

Strome picked off a pass from Evan Bouchard and scored on a breakaway, beating Stuart Skinner in the second period. The former Oiler also picked up an assist on John Klingberg's goal in the third period. In his first season as a Duck, Strome has fit in nicely, scoring seven goals and 15 points. Strome will continue to see time in the Ducks' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.