Strome scored a pair of goals on five shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Strome twice gave the Ducks a one-goal lead, but the Oilers surged after his second tally, which came on the power play. The 30-year-old has just eight goals this season, but five of them have come in his last 12 outings. The veteran forward is up to 26 points, 88 shots on net, 63 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 48 appearances. He continues to play on the top line with Leo Carlsson and Adam Henrique.