Strome scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Strome tallied after the Hurricanes botched a line change in overtime. He's scored twice in the last three games as he gets his offense going again following a quiet end to November. The 29-year-old center has seven goals, seven assists, 42 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 27 appearances as the Ducks' second-line center.