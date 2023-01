Strome picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Strome has a helper in four straight games, with each one taking place on the road. Overall, the veteran is performing decently in his first year with the Ducks, as he's registered 10 goals and 15 assists through 47 contests. He does have a minus-20 rating, but Anaheim owns a league-worst goal differential (minus-86) to help put that into perspective.