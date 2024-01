Strome notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Strome has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 30-year-old is finally finding steady offense against after a rough December. For the season, Strome has 23 points, 73 shots on net, 57 PIM and a minus-4 rating. He's most often been a second-line option for the Ducks.