Strome notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Strome has racked up two goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak. He fed Mason McTavish for a third-period tally that tied the game at 3-3. Strome is up to two goals, nine helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through nine appearances. He's got all the early signals of a bounce-back season, especially if his line with McTavish and Frank Vatrano continues to look like the engine for the Ducks' offense.