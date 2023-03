Strome provided an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Strome fed Trevor Zegras, who then converted on a between-the-legs shot early in the second period for the Ducks' first goal. The helper was Strome's first point in the last four games. the 29-year-old is up to 30 points, 107 shots on net, 62 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 64 appearances this season, primarily in a top-six role.