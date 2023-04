Strome logged an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Strome has collected four points over his last two games. The forward helped out on the first of Frank Vatrano's two goals in Sunday's close game. Strome is up to 40 points (15 goals, 25 helpers), 129 shots on net, 75 PIM and a minus-29 rating through 80 contests.