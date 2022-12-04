Strome scored a goal and registered a team-best, plus-2 rating during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Wild.

Strome, who scored his first goal in nine outings Saturday, has been fighting through a mini-slump since he scored a goal and recorded a plus-2 rating against the Red Wings on Nov. 15. Since then, the 29-year-old center has collected just two points and registered a minus-8 rating. Strome tied the score at 1-1 Saturday after he redirected a first-period shot by Frank Vatrano. Strome was denied in the shootout by goalie Filip Gustavsson, sealing the Wild's win.