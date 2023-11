Strome scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Strome got the Ducks on the board in the second period, but his tally was all the scoring they could muster against Thatcher Demko. The goal was Strome's first since Oct. 28. -- he managed five assists in 12 games between the markers. He's up to 16 points (three on the power play), 39 shots on net, 14 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 21 outings.