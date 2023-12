Strome recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Strome snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old has clearly been feeling the absence of Mason McTavish (upper body) -- Strome has just one assist over the seven games since his usual linemate has been out. Strome is up to 18 points, 54 shots on net, 46 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 30 outings.