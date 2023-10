Strome scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Strome tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period marker. The 30-year-old has found some success on the second line this year, recording one goal, four helpers, a plus-2 rating and 10 shots on net through six contests. He's also logged five hits, six blocked shots and six PIM to provide a bit of grit that he's not usually known for.