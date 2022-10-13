Strome scored a power-play goal on two shots, provided two assists, went plus-2 and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Strome played on a line with Mason McTavish and Troy Terry, and it appears those three have found chemistry quickly. They combined for eight points in the contest, with Strome earning three of them in his first game as a Duck. The 29-year-old center had 21 goals and 33 assists in 74 games for the Rangers last year, and while the Ducks' offense isn't as deep, it appears he can help lead the charge as a veteran in a forward group that is on the younger side.