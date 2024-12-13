Strome notched two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Strome's gotten on the scoresheet twice in six games in December, with each instance being a two-assist performance. The center is up to 14 points (three on the power play), 53 shots on net, 13 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 28 appearances. He's found a spot alongside Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry in the top six, which gives Strome at least the potential to put up strong scoring numbers.