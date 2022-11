Strome scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Strome had a shot deflected in by Adam Henrique in the second period. Just 27 seconds later, Strome scored a goal of his own to tie the game at 2-2. After an uneven start to the campaign, the 29-year-old has steadied himself with three goals and three assists in his last five outings. He's at 10 points, 20 shots and a minus-5 rating through 13 contests overall.