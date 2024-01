Strome (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday against Winnipeg, coach Greg Cronin told Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Strome is set to miss his second straight game. He did participate in Friday's optional skate, though, so perhaps the 30-year-old might still play Sunday against Detroit. He has three goals, 20 points and 55 PIM in 35 contests this campaign. Adam Henrique logged 20:11 of ice time Wednesday and should continue to be leaned on heavily during Strome's absence.