Carrick recorded an assist, a fighting major and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Carrick fought with Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel in the first period after a confrontation in front of goalie Martin Jones. The 29-year-old Carrick then saw some power-play time when he earned the secondary helper on Maxime Comtois' tally early in the second period. Carrick has gotten on the scoresheet in both of his games for the Ducks this year, and he's also fought twice.