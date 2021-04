Carrick notched an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Carrick has found a bit of a scoring touch in his five games of NHL action this season. He has four points, eight shots on net, nine hits and 24 PIM while acting as the third-line center. The 29-year-old has possibly done enough to hold onto a spot in the lineup after Ryan Getzlaf (back), Sam Steel (lower body) or Isac Lundestrom (illness) return.