Ducks' Sam Carrick: Back to minors
Carrick was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.
Carrick logged 14:03 of ice time in his only contest. The 26-year-old returns to AHL San Diego where he's enjoyed a stellar campaign with 37 points in 32 games.
