Ducks' Sam Carrick: Back with big club
Carrick has been recalled by Anaheim ahead of Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.
Carrick and fellow center Chase De Leo will be joining the Ducks for this road contest. At least one of them will likely be in the lineup against the Oilers.
