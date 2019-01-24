Carrick was sent down to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

Carrick has scored 20 goals and managed 38 points in 33 games with AHL San Diego this season. The demotion allows him to keep playing through the break, with games Friday and Saturday. If Anaheim plans to recall Carrick after the festivities wrap up, the announcement will come well before its next game (Feb. 2 @Winnipeg).

