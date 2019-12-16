The Ducks recalled Carrick from AHL San Diego on Monday.

Carrick has played two games with the Ducks this year, recording an assist, four shots on net and four hits. The 27-year-old has been quite productive in the minor-league ranks, however, racking up 10 goals and six helpers over 18 contests. Carrick will join the Ducks for its four-game road trip starting Tuesday in Philadelphia.