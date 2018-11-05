Ducks' Sam Carrick: Brought to NHL level
Carrick was recalled from AHL San Diego on Sunday.
With a flurry of injuries to the Ducks' forward group, Carrick will serve as some insurance until the team gets healthier. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2015-16 campaign and he has just two points in 19 career games.
