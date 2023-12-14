Carrick scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Carrick's unassisted goal gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead in the third period, but Mathew Barzal answered just 2:39 later with a power-play marker. The goal was Carrick's second over the last four games. The 31-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings just once this season, compiling six goals, two assists, 36 shots on net, 32 PIM, 44 hits and a plus-1 rating over 28 appearances. He'll likely continue to fill a fourth-line role.